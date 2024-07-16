The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Vikings' win deals another blow to Kempsey Cannonballs' finals hopes

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 17 2024 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hastings Valley Vikings defeat Kempsey Cannonballs 43-24. Pictures by Mardi Borg

Kempsey's finals chances have taken another hit as the Hastings Valley Vikings bounced back into form with a convincing 43-24 win in their latest Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.