What's biting: cooler temperatures and better bites on the Mid North Coast

The region's fishing prospects are brightening as cooler temperatures give way to more favourable conditions.
With promising forecasts for the week ahead, both inshore and offshore anglers are eagerly anticipating their next adventure.
However, with whale migration still underway, offshore adventurers are reminded to exercise caution.
The Macleay River continues to impress bream anglers, with lures producing excellent results during daylight hours.
With the full moon this weekend, mulloway action should improve, with lures, live mullet, and whole squid proving effective.
Offshore, anglers targeting the deeper reefs off South West Rocks have been rewarded with some impressive kingfish catches.
Evening sessions on inshore reefs have produced good-sized snapper and tuskies.
In the Hastings, while luderick anglers might face slightly increased challenges, the breakwalls continue to offer opportunities with green weed or cabbage as bait.
Bream fishing has shown improvement, especially in Limeburners Creek where prawns and mullet gut have been producing good results.
Flathead numbers remain steady, providing consistent catches for those targeting them.
Tailor enthusiasts have found success at Point Plomer and Queens, while the Lighthouse area has been productive for both tailor and bream, particularly during early morning sessions.
Offshore conditions are looking promising for Saturday, with kingfish numbers on the rise.
Anglers using knife jigs are having the most success, but they should be prepared for leatherjackets, which can be a nuisance.
Snapper are still present, and those using lures have been catching larger specimens.
The Camden Haven River has been rewarding anglers with consistent drummer catches, particularly around Perpendicular Point.
Mulloway have also been cooperative, with both rock and offshore anglers enjoying success.
The beaches have seen the arrival of salmon schools, providing exciting action for those armed with small metal lures.
While tailor numbers are present, they are relatively scarce compared to the salmon run.
Bream and flathead have been consistent catches on both North Haven and Rainbow beach.
As the full moon approaches, inshore reef enthusiasts can expect to encounter snapper, with soft plastics and vibes proving effective lures.
Lake Cathie has been a popular spot for families during the school holidays, offering not only swimming but also excellent fishing opportunities.
Young anglers have been thrilled with catches of bream, luderick, and even the occasional mulloway.
The beachfront has also provided action for tailor, salmon and the odd mulloway.
