The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crescent Head Country Club's Charity Golf Day, the best by par

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 17 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A heartfelt thank you has been extended to Crescent Head Country Club and the Macleay Valley community for their participation in the Charity Golf Day held on Sunday, July 14, to raise funds for the Kempsey District Hospital's Maternity Unit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.