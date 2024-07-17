Crescent Head Country Club's Charity Golf Day, the best by par

A heartfelt thank you has been extended to Crescent Head Country Club and the Macleay Valley community for their participation in the Charity Golf Day held on Sunday, July 14, to raise funds for the Kempsey District Hospital's Maternity Unit.
The event, set against the backdrop of one of the country's most picturesque golf courses, was a perfect day filled with fun, raffles, auctions, golf, and a wonderful display of community.
Thanks to the generosity and participation of all involved, almost $3500 was raised to support new mums and their babies.
Midwife Margaret Binskin said she was over the moon with the outcome.
"It was a great community day, filled with laughter and a lot of fun, and delivering a wonderful donation that will go towards much-needed equipment for the Maternity Unit," Ms Binskin said.
"A special round of applause goes to Crescent Head Country Club Secretary Manager Colan Ryan and his team, including Renee McClintock, for their dedication and effort in organising this successful day.
"Their commitment to creating a community event that brings everyone together in support of others is truly commendable.
"We are thrilled with the support shown by our community. The funds raised will make a difference in the lives of the families we serve."
Club Secretary Manager Colan Ryan also expressed his gratitude.
"Thank you to all involved who helped us raise much-needed funds for equipment to support new mums, babies, and families in the Macleay Valley," Mr Ryan said.
"It was a pleasure to know we could help support these hard-working midwives by staging a fun event that brings the community together."
Also supporting the day were Srixon, Tabcorp, Crescent Head Tavern, Elders Group Crescent Head, Kempsey Medical Aesthetics, Coastal Seafoods, Cellarbrations West Kempsey and Split Agencies.
