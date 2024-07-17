Kempsey Hospital volunteers have their best year yet

Kempsey District Hospital volunteers have seen a growth in numbers and donations.
Kempsey United Hospital Auxiliary and Pink Ladies held its annual general meeting on Monday, July 15, revealing an increase in volunteer numbers and an impressive $21,000 in gifted equipment to Kempsey District Hospital.
The group's president for the past four years, Maxine Walker, was returned as president in a unanimous show of confidence in her efforts to grow membership and community support for Kempsey's public hospital.
In accepting another term as president, Mrs Walker was quick to pay tribute to her band of hard working helpers and to the businesses and residents of the Macleay Valley for getting behind the hospital volunteers; through street stalls, raffles, or the charity bowls day at Kempsey Heights Bowling Club.
Mid North Coast Local Health District Corporate Relations Manager Sharon Fuller congratulated the UHA branch on its continuing growth.
"We can't help but be amazed by your hard work and tireless efforts on behalf of our hospital and patients," Mrs Fuller said.
"Your support is a credit to Kempsey and the Macleay Valley, and we are both humbled and inspired by it."
Three members were honoured with service awards: Pat Major for 20 years' service, Pauline Whitaker for 15 years' service and Suzanne Wells for 10 years.
The 2024-25 executive, led by Mrs Walker, includes Secretary Jo Robb, Treasurer Gary Waterson, Vice-president Colleen Waterson, Assistant Secretary Marie Buddle, and Assistant Treasurer Pat Major.
Also present at the AGM was branch Patron Betty Green.
"It is a pleasure to see how much you have turned things around," Ms Green said.
"You have new ideas; new members...and how fabulous is our community in supporting you!"
Anyone wanting to join the volunteer group is encouraged to contact Sharon Fuller from the Mid North Coast Local Health District on 0417 982 167 or email: Sharon.Fuller1@health.nsw.gov.au
