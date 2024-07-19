The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

July council meeting wrap

By Kempsey Shire Council
July 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new residential subdivision in South West Rocks, the public exhibition of the Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study and Plan, new fees for using council-owned electric vehicle chargers, the cancellation of the September council meeting due to Local Government elections, revenue task force, were on the agenda for the July council meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.