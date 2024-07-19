July council meeting wrap

A new residential subdivision in South West Rocks, the public exhibition of the Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study and Plan, new fees for using council-owned electric vehicle chargers, the cancellation of the September council meeting due to Local Government elections, revenue task force, were on the agenda for the July council meeting.
A planning proposal for a 23.97 hectare residential subdivision on Arakoon Road, South West Rocks will be sent to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces for gateway consideration.
An amendment was made to the original recommendation asking council staff to work with the consultant to improve the Aboriginal heritage report to meet contemporary standards, community and First Nations people expectations.
The Draft Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Study and Plan has been completed and will go on public exhibition.
Council also voted to approve the recommendation from the Flood Risk Reference Group that an ongoing flood risk management committee be formed, which meets at least once a year.
The Study and Plan will soon be on public exhibition, able to be accessed via our Your Say Macleay page.
The community can provide feedback on the proposed fees and charges for Council electric vehicle charging stations after Councillors decided to place the proposed electric vehicle charging fees on public exhibition.
Under the proposal, users will be charged at a rate of $0.25/kW which works out on average to cost about $15 to charge a 60kW battery from empty to full.
The September council meeting has been cancelled due to the upcoming Local Government elections on 14 September 2024, which falls just three days before the scheduled meeting.
With the outcome not expected to be known until the first week of October, and with the existing councillors stepping down from their positions from the day of the elections, there will not be an elected council on the day of the meeting.
The framework for a potential revenue taskforce, which would identify additional ways of generating increased revenue to support the financial sustainability of the Shire, will be drawn up by staff and brought back to the October meeting for consideration by council.
For more information on the July Council meeting: ksc.pub/JulyMeeting-24
