How do I get a free tree on National Tree Day?

In celebration of National Tree Day 2024, Kempsey Shire Council, in partnership with Planet Ark and Macleay Landcare, is excited to announce a special giveaway of native trees and shrubs.
This is your chance to make a positive impact on our environment by planting a tree.
South West Rocks Library
. When: Friday, 26 July | 9am - 12pm
Kempsey Shire Library
. When: Friday, 26 July | 1pm - 4pm
This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents to come together, collect a free native tree or shrub, and receive valuable information on how to care for these plants.
The giveaway operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to arrive early to claim your free plant. Please note that no orders are being taken in advance.
By planting a tree, we can all contribute to the health and beauty of our environment.
Trees play a crucial role in providing clean air, supporting wildlife, and enhancing our community spaces. National Tree Day is a reminder of the power we each hold to make a difference.
National Tree Day and School Tree Day were established by Planet Ark in 1996 and have since become Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care events.
With the help of over five million volunteers, more than 27 million trees have been planted nationwide.
This remarkable effort demonstrates the collective power of community action and environmental stewardship.
Join us on Friday, 26 July, at either the South West Rocks Library or the Kempsey Shire Library to participate in this wonderful initiative.
Let's make National Tree Day 2024 a memorable occasion by planting more trees and contributing to a greener future for all.
