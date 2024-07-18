Rise developer seeks legal action while waiting on approval for master plan

Rise Projects has announced its decision to pursue legal action, fed up with waiting for a determination on the concept master plan proposed for South West Rocks development site 'The Rocks' on Phillip Drive.
While the Northern Regional Planning Panel holds the deciding power, the developer says the decision to go to the Land and Environment Court is due to 'significant delays' for a proposal submitted to Kempsey Shire Council in October 2023.
"Our decision to take legal action stems from a lack of confidence in the council's ability to deliver a timely, unbiased report to the Northern Regional Planning Panel so it can make a determination on our master plan," Director of Rise Projects, Daniel Pszczonka said.
Michael Jackson, Kempsey Shire Council's Director Operations and Planning, said it is 'disappointing' that the developers have chosen to pursue legal action in response to a request for more information by the Northern Regional Planning Panel.
"It is always disappointing when developers pursue legal action," Mr Jackson said.
"Throughout this process, council staff have tried to work closely with the developers as well as the Northern Regional Planning Panel who are determining the Development Application.
"We are confident that we have acted professionally and in the best interests of the community every step of the way."
In light of the recent building height restrictions set for South West Rocks the developer believes council's assessment briefing report indicates they will not support any proposal exceeding two storeys.
"We've tried to engage with council on a vision for the best possible outcome for the site, but they will only accept another low-rise two-storey subdivision," said Pszczonka.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure recently approved to amend the Kempsey Local Environment Plan (KLEP) 2013 to include a 11-metre building height limit to key sites that did not previously have restrictions, including the Rise Projects development site.
However, a 'savings provision' relating to development applications was included in the amendment that states the amendments made do not apply to a development application made, but not finally determined, before the commencement of Kempsey Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment 33).
The savings provision makes specific mention of concept development application DA2300926 which is the Rise Projects concept proposal of nine apartment blocks of five and six-storey buildings lodged in 2023 prior to the building height limits coming into force in June 2024.
