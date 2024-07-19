Courts proceedings go online as sheriff's industrial actions continue

Defendants, victims and their families were left outside Kempsey Local Court confused on Wednesday, July 17 where they were met with a sign notifying them of the court's closure.
It's become an all too common sight on the Mid North Coast as courts have been closed from the public, cases have been relegated to audio visual links and proceedings are heard online.
The closures have been due to the ongoing sheriff's industrial action which first began with a strike on Thursday, July 4.
The strike involved sheriff's walking off the job for two hours in Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Taree and Gloucester as part of the industrial action but a Public Service Association (PSA) meeting that same day has led to further industrial action.
PSA industrial officer Ben James said Hunter and Northern region members including those from Gosford and Lismore courts attended the audio visual meeting.
"The purpose of that meeting was obviously for the [work bans] and to affect the operation of the court for that day," he said
"But then also to consider ongoing industrial actions and work bans that could be passed."
Until their demands are met, members voted effective immediately to the following actions:
Members also voted for sheriffs to decline work at any location that did not have two officers present, requires overnight accommodation to be arranged, requires more than seven hours work unless directed to perform overtime, and/or requires excess travel on weekends.
Mr James said he guessed the reason why Port Macquarie and Kempsey courts were closed was due to the work bans related to having two officers present or being required to work more than seven hours.
"Ultimately it's a decision not for the office of the sheriff but for the judicial officers around whether courts actually close," he said.
"They may get to a stage where they explain to the judicial officers that unfortunately [they] can't have a sheriff's officer on for these dates.
"And then the judicial officers might make the decision or the Magistrate... that without court security, [they] can't continue and [they'll] close for that date."
The industrial action comes due to a staffing crisis and poor pay according to the PSA.
The PSA said that the Office of the Sheriff has difficulty recruiting and retaining sheriffs due to poor pay and that sheriff's expected duties have increased over the last decade while their pay has failed to keep pace.
It's not just in the Hunter and Northern region that sheriffs have taken a stand.
In an effort to escalate actions, he South-Western region has also taken part in a stop work meeting with Dubbo and Wagga Wagga sheriffs walking off the job for two hours.
But further work bans are likely to continue for the Mid North Coast.
"To be honest, we haven't seen any movement from the government or the department around this issue," Mr James said.
"The work bans as they've been put on are ongoing until we get a resolution and until we actually get this pay rise that has been long mooted for these members."
Over 300 sheriffs are attached to over 170 courthouses in NSW.
Their security duties involve maintaining court complexes' security and scanning to ensure the safety of judges, magistrates, lawyers and the public.
