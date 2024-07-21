3G is coming to a close; here's how to stay connected, including emergency calls

The 3G network complete closure is creeping up and devices on the network will need to be upgraded to avoid losing connection, and to be able to call triple zero in an emergency.
As 4G and 5G network services become widespread, 3G network usage has declined and carriers are closing down their older networks.
TPG Telecom-owned Vodafone shut its 3G network in December 2023, Telstra will complete its 3G network closure by 31st August 2024, and Optus will commence its 3G closure from September 2024.
The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) has launched a new web-based tool, Check my Device, to help people remain fully supported on Australian mobile networks after the 3G networks close.
Check my Device can be found on AMTA's website: www.3Gclosure.com.au.
It is available to all Australians on any mobile network and is available for translation in 11 different languages.
The tool uses a mobile phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, a unique 15-digit which identifies the make and model of the mobile device, to determine if it will be supported on all three Australian mobile networks once 3G closes.
If users receive a 'check' prompt, they should contact their service provider as their handset may not be able to make emergency calls to Triple 0 after 3G networks close and may need to be upgraded or replaced.
Telstra and Optus network users can also text '3' to '3498' to check if their device is supported after 3G closes.
AMTA's CEO, Louise Hyland said it's crucial to act now if you know you have an older mobile device that connects to a 3G network, and you have not already upgraded.
"Devices that use the 3G network for voice services will not be able to make any calls, including emergency calls to Triple 0, once Australia's 3G networks are fully inactive," Hyland said.
"There are also certain 4G devices that will not be able to make emergency calls to Triple 0 after all 3G networks close.
Mobile phone users should not call Triple 0 to check their device.
"It is important to note that while 3G networks are still in operation, those affected mobile devices will continue to connect to any available 3G network while in coverage, to make emergency calls to Triple 0. However, once the 3G networks are fully closed at the end of the year, these phones will not be able to make emergency calls," Hyland said.
To use the Check my Device tool, go to www.amta.org.au/3g-closure/check-my-device/. For more information about the closure of the 3G networks and MobileMuster recycling scheme, please visit www.3Gclosure.com.au, or the website of your mobile network operator.
