The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mustangs make it five in a row with gutsy win over Wauchope Blues

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 23 2024 - 10:14am, first published July 22 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Mustangs have extended their winning streak to five with a hard-fought 26-14 victory over the Wauchope Blues at Verge Street Oval on Saturday, July 20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.