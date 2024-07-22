Photo Gallery: 2024 Saltwater Freshwater Festival on Dunghutti country

The annual Saltwater Freshwater Festival was held on Dunghutti country for the first time in a decade, celebrating Aboriginal culture with the community.
The event was held at Kempsey Race Club on Saturday, July 20, with hundreds turning up to enjoy performances by music and dance groups, market, art and food stalls, and creative workshops.
Attendees were able to listen to 'yarns' by Dunghutti Elders, and to view and purchase Aboriginal art by local talent.
The festival was postponed from June 1 due to wet weather, and while the sun was shining on Saturday, high winds made for a challenging day for stall holders. Nonetheless, the day was enjoyed by many members of the Mid North Coast community of all ages.
Local performers included musician Joey Leigh Wagtail (Joe Douglas), students from Dalaigur preschool and Aldavilla Public School, and the welcome ceremony by South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation.
The celebrations were concluded with a Corroboree.
