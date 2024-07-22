Darby Lancaster reaches new career milestone with Wallabies debut

Darby Lancaster's career has reached a new high after he made his debut for the Wallabies in their 40-29 victory over Georgia, with members of his local community turning out in droves to support him.
The former Kempsey Cannonballs junior earned his call-up to represent his country in Sydney on Saturday, July 20, following standout performances in the 2022/23 HSBC Sevens World Series and last year's World Rugby Under-20 Championships with the Junior Wallabies.
Lancaster has been known for his speed since he was a young boy growing up in the Macleay.
From being crowned the fastest under-10 in NSW in 2013 to coming first in the GPS 200m 2020 race, the 21-year-old has always been quick off the mark.
He has been making waves in rugby union ever since his early days with the Kempsey Cannonballs.
In 2018, Lancaster played a key role in leading the under-18 Cannonballs to a premiership. He also competed in national sevens tournaments from a young age.
While playing for The Scots College in Sydney's GPS competition, the then 16-year-old tore his ACL, sidelining him for 15 months.
But he managed to bounce back to join the Australian sevens program.
Last year, he signed a two-year deal with the Melbourne Rebels after a breakout season on the World Series.
Lancaster made his Super Rugby Pacific debut in round six against the Waratahs, where he showed promising signs.
He started eight more games that season and scored a hat-trick against the Highlanders in just his third match.
He's now set to make his mark in future representative games, with his local club and community cheering him on every step of the way.
