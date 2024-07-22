The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Darby Lancaster reaches new career milestone with Wallabies debut

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 22 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Darby Lancaster's career has reached a new high after he made his debut for the Wallabies in their 40-29 victory over Georgia, with members of his local community turning out in droves to support him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.