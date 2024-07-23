Kempsey named one of the worst areas to operate a business in regional NSW

Some of the worst areas to operate a regional business include Kempsey, Dapto, Wyong, and Wollondilly in NSW.
The results comee as Creditorwatch identified the areas where business closures are more prevalent in regional Australia.
The best performing areas are Moree/Narrabri, Broken Hill/Far West, Lord Howe Island, Lachlan Valley and Bourke, Upper Hunter, Coonamble and Cobar.
Other regional areas that are better performing according to the index include Orange, Tamworth, the Blue Mountains and Wagga Wagga in NSW.
Better performing regions according to the June data continue to be those with a higher proportion of older businesses and older residents who typically have lower rates of personal insolvency than younger people.
Creditorwatch chief economist Anneke Thompson told ACM while it was a "challenging time" regional Australia was faring better than the metropolitan areas.
"One of the reasons is agriculture and healthcare still have low business failure rates," she said.
"In regional areas those two are big industries."
"If an area has a lot of agriculture and healthcare it tends to flow into other areas, expenditure is pretty solid in the community and that flows through to all the businesses in the community."
Ms Thompson said regional areas also tend to have lower levels of debt because of lower house prices and an older population.
"The older a median age of a population the more likely they have paid off their mortgage, the less mortgage the better businesses are doing," she said.
The business outlook for the hospitality industry remains stark with one in 11 hospitality businesses set to fail within the next year.
