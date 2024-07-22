Golf stars set to visit South West Rocks as chosen venue for qualifying series

South West Rocks golf course has been chosen as a venue for the upcoming NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Series.
Australia's best professional and elite amateur golfers will test their skills on some of the state's finest courses, with South West Rocks' course being the first stop of the series.
NSW Open Golf Championship at the Murray Downs Golf and Country Club in 2024, the series of six $50,000 lead-up events will attract competitors from across Australasia.
In addition to the lucrative purses at each Qualifying Series event, three spots in the NSW Open Golf Championship are also up for grabs to the highest placegetters not already exempt into the tournament field.
Free entry to each venue is available to all those wishing to spectate, plus a chance to walk the fairways with the players.
The venues and dates for the six 2024 NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Tournaments are:
Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said these tournaments will put these areas on the 'must visit' list for travelling golfers.
"Sport brings communities together, and these tournaments will not only attract visiting spectators to the events themselves but also showcase some of the nation's best golf courses," he said.
"The tournament is a great opportunity for future golf talent from across NSW to experience some of the nation's leading male golfers and be inspired by the competition."
Olivia Wilson, General Manager Golf at Golf NSW, said the 2024 Regional Open Qualifying Series was ideal for aspiring professionals or elite amateurs to kick-start their Australian Summer of golf.
"The run of events and the prize-money on offer could really help a future star of our sport get to the next level," she said.
"And with a guaranteed place in the NSW Open for three lucky players, there will be plenty of competitors keen to begin their summer with a win and the benefit of knowing they have locked up their spot in the NSW Open later in the year."
Graeme Phillipson, Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW, said the six tournaments were a welcome financial injection into the communities surrounding the host clubs.
"The Regional Open Series boosts the host clubs and towns surrounding them. The players need somewhere to stay and places to eat and drink, so the visitor economy at each location does benefit," Mr Phillipson said.
