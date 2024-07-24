The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Pre-drivers learn car limitations with off-road Khanacross competition

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 24 2024 - 10:18am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey Sporting Car Club is set to host a Junior Development Khanacross to help young people develop driving skills and learn the limitations of a car before they hit the road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.