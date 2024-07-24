Pre-drivers learn car limitations with off-road Khanacross competition

Kempsey Sporting Car Club is set to host a Junior Development Khanacross to help young people develop driving skills and learn the limitations of a car before they hit the road.
A Khanacross is a competition conducted on unsealed surfaces, involving a series of timed tests. The event is aimed at 12 to 17-year-olds, and those who have never sat behind the wheel of a car.
President of the club, Senior Chris Seam, says the day is mainly for 'Pre-L-platters' to develop driving skills in a safe environment.
"It's for kids to get out in the paddock and learn how to control a car before they hit the road," Mr Seam said. "It's more for the start-out drivers."
Kempsey Sporting Car Club secured a grant from the National Motor Racing Body CAMS to make the event possible.
"We did a few of these pre-COVID-19 and they were really successful," Mr Seam said. "It's a good, fun day out for the family."
Initial assessment of the young drivers will be conducted by driver training instructors from Mid Coast Driver Education and Training, followed by coaching from experienced race drivers before the participants get the chance to compete in the timed Khancross tests in the afternoon.
Each test is designed to judge the acceleration, braking and general manoeuvrability of the vehicle and the skill and judgement of the driver.
Kempsey Sporting Car Club provides helmets and safety equipment, cars and the trainers. "Kids learn the limitations of a vehicle in a safe environment," Mr Seam said.
This year's event will be held on Saturday, July 27, at the Kempsey Showground from 9am, with the club planning to offer further junior development days in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.