Rangers cruise to 4-0 win over Kempsey Saints despite being a player down

The Macleay Valley Rangers pulled off an impressive 4-0 win against the Kempsey Saints, even though they had to play with just 10 players for most of the game.
The Rangers faced a major setback early on when a player was sent off in the first 20 minutes. Coach Jason Coleman had to adjust his tactics, swapping an attacker for a defender.
"It worked out really well," he said.
Despite being a player down, the Rangers didn't miss a beat.
Josh Munro scored in the first half to put the team ahead 1-0 at the break. In the second half, Noah Hoskins added another goal, and Joe Kable netted two more to seal the 4-0 victory.
"They defended really well and scored really well," Coleman said. "We've practised for these kinds of situations, and the boys handled it great."
This win comes after a hard-fought draw against ladder-leaders Port United, where Coleman felt they had missed some chances.
"We could've scored more if we'd taken our chances," he said.
Looking ahead, the Rangers are set for a key clash against Port United, while the Kempsey Saints will look to bounce back in their next game against Camden Haven.
