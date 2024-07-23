Shane 'Herb' Fuller: The Bowlo's newest Life Member

Kempsey Macleay RSL Bowling Club recently honoured one of their dedicated bowlers with a Life Membership award.
On Sunday, July 21 (2024), following a unanimous vote, Shane 'Herb' Fuller received the acknowledgement in front of friends, family and club members.
Mr Fuller has been an active member of 'The Bowlo' since April 1992, holding numerous positions within the club as well as being a competitive bowling member.
"For more than 30 years, his efforts and contributions have promoted the club and the sport of bowls," Bowls Coordinator Assistant Alex Williams said.
"He is always one of the first to put his hand up to help; to represent the Bowling Club at district and zone meetings, assist in running events, cooking barbecues [and] any of the other club activities."
Mr Williams described Mr Fuller as a 'truly modest and valuable club-man'.
"Shane also turns up every Friday night to run the schooner club and meat tray raffles," he said.
Mr Fuller's hard work and genuine love of his club has helped bowlers and Pennant teams with travelling expenses and the purchases of much needed equipment.
"Shane has proven himself to be an extremely valuable bowler in team events, with a consistent record over the years," Mr Williams said.
"He has accumulated a very enviable record in the Club Championships and has played a vital part in numerous Pennant teams over the years, winning many district and zone flags, as well as state winner and runner-up flags."
To celebrate becoming a Life Member, President Ron Kennedy presented Mr Fuller with a personalised jacket and mug as tokens of the club's appreciation and acknowledgement of his dedication.
Mr Fuller is the fifth Life Member since the club was first registered in 1921.
