The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley netballer Kimeel Walker named Sportsperson of the Month

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macleay Valley netballer Kimeel Walker has been crowned the Macleay Sportsperson of the Month for July and received a $100 voucher to the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club restaurant for her efforts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.