Macleay Valley netballer Kimeel Walker named Sportsperson of the Month

Macleay Valley netballer Kimeel Walker has been crowned the Macleay Sportsperson of the Month for July and received a $100 voucher to the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club restaurant for her efforts.
The Dunghutti teenager will be travelling overseas later this year after being selected for the Australian Indigenous schoolgirls netball team to play overseas at the International Netball Festival.
Kimeel had travelled to the Gold Coast to compete in the Australian Indigenous Schoolgirls Championships with approximately 100 other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls from across Australia.
It was a successful trip with Kimeel's NSW Echidnas team #2 dominating their under 14s division and winning the grand final.
On top of the win, Kimeel and her teammate Dunghutti and Wiradjuri player Shakiylah Chatfield were both selected to play for the under 13s Australian Budgies Indigenous schoolgirls netball team.
The team is scheduled to play at the upcoming International Netball Festival in Aotearoa/ New Zealand from September 25 to October 4.
Kimeel will likely not meet the rest of her team mates, who hail from Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland, until she travels for the festival.
The local player has been playing netball ever since she was five-years-old, and it's since become a passion.
She was recently a member of the under-13 representative team at the 2024 Junior State Titles in Sydney, where they achieved the runner-up position in Division Three
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A sportsperson of the month will be decided upon in August with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.