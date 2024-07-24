Fishing column: plenty of bream and blue eye trevalla off our coast

Soak up the sunshine and trade the office for the water this week.
The Mid North Coast is primed for a fantastic fishing adventure with ideal weather conditions and a bounty of fish waiting to be caught.
The Macleay River remains a hotspot for anglers. Here, good-sized bream lurk near the breakwalls, with the occasional flathead adding some variety to your catch.
This week's pleasant mid-week weather enticed some anglers to venture offshore, and they were rewarded with delicious pearl perch. Keep your eyes peeled for longtail tuna cruising the local rock ledges.
In Port Macquarie for those who prefer beach fishing, Lighthouse Beach is a haven for tailor and good-sized bream.
Head to North Shore Beach for another exciting option, where anglers can reel in a variety of catches such as bream, whiting, school mulloway, and tailor.
Beach worms are a reliable bait choice here.
The Hastings River itself is an angler's paradise, the breakwalls and Limeburner's Creek are popular locations with luderick, offering a consistent catch for those after an easy haul.
The recent full moon, coupled with clear water conditions, created the perfect scenario for light tackle arrow squid fishing.
Mulloway enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that solid fish exceeding ten kilos are still being reported.
And the good news continues flathead activity in the river has picked up significantly, with hard-bodied lures proving particularly effective.
For the offshore anglers, this week's forecast is significantly brighter compared to last weekend's reports. With prevailing westerly winds, target snapper and pearl perch around the reefs for a rewarding catch.
If the current cooperates and the weather holds, consider deep dropping for cod and kingfish.
Down in Camden Haven, cooler water temperatures provide a welcome extension to the drummer season for a few more weeks.
Head towards the southern rock ledges for a chance to catch drummer, tailor, and school mulloway.
The recent full moon phase coincided with some impressive catches of mulloway near the breakwalls and beaches.
Keen lobster enthusiasts, keep an eye on the forecast.!
Calm seas and westerly winds present the perfect opportunity for some local lobster diving around the headlands.
With fantastic weather and a stunning variety of fish to target, there's no excuse to miss out on this prime fishing week.
