What can be done about the common myna bird?

Rose has asked: What is being done about the mass increase in numbers of common myna birds?
There's a marked decrease in the numbers of native birds particularly in west Kempsey /Yarravel and Aldavilla, mostly due to these birds' habit of taking over nest sites and predation of nestlings of other birds.
Common or Indian mynas are an invasive pest species which have colonised the east coast of Australia, from Western Victoria all the way to Cairns, after being introduced in the 1860s to control garden and crop pests.
Mynas threaten native species by taking over nesting hollows from native birds and animals, as well as killing native birds' chicks and destroying their eggs.
Mynas also damage crops, orchards and vineyards and eat stock feed.
They are lifelong monogamous and sedentary birds - breeding pairs use the same territory each year and maintain and defend their territory aggressively during the breeding season (August to March) - and a breeding pair can raise up to 24 chicks a year, so their numbers can grow rapidly.
They are particularly comfortable in open areas where there is little tree cover, such as suburban parks and gardens.
So, what can be done to manage the spread of myna birds in your area?
