102-year old Bert says tomorrow will take care of itself

Herbert 'Bert' Rixon celebrated his 102nd birthday in his South West Rocks home on Wednesday, July 24 (2024), surrounded by birthday cards, home-baked cakes, and a special bottle of port.
Bert spent five days at Kempsey District Hospital leading up to his momentous birthday after a nasty fall. He broke his wrist, got stitches in his head and is sporting bandages on both knees and elbows.
"I don't muck about," Bert said. "If I do something, I do it properly."
Luckily, he was back home in time to celebrate his birthday with a gathering of friends and family on Sunday, July 21.
"There were about eight of us, including the next door neighbours," Bert said. "I've got some wonderful friends around here. I really do."
Bert's daughter, Dianne, visited from the Central Coast to celebrate with her dad after keeping him company in hospital.
After his fall, Bert wasn't sure if he'd make it to his 102nd year, but is happy he did.
"You're on a loan with life. We're not here permanently," he said. "I'm very pleased to be alive."
Bert's motto is to live in the moment.
"Just live for the day. Tomorrow will take care of itself," he said.
On his birthday, Bert reminisced about good times and hard times over the years.
"I've had some beautiful days and I've had some bloody terrible ones," he said.
Losing his Eldest son, Graham, in 2022 was one of his worst days, and meeting his late wife Beryl (and very first girlfriend) in the early 1940's was one of his best.
After serving overseas in the air force during WWII for two-and-a-half-years, the day the war was over is another highlight of his life.
"That was a beautiful day. Very emotional," he said.
Bert has fond memories of camping as a young teenager with pals, sleeping in a hut they found and spearing fish for dinner.
"We did that for a couple of years," he said. "That's bloody living."
Bert received a "nice bottle of plonk" for his birthday from a friend, and made sure to enjoy "two-fingers" of it on his birthday, giving a 'cheers' to a long, healthy life.
