'Best 'til last': The Travelling Jackeroo stops at Slim Dusty Centre on charity trip

21-year old Sam Hughes is the man behind the wheel of 'Slim', the unusual vehicle made up of a tractor, a small aircraft and a whole-lot-of-stickers.
The 'Travelling Jackeroo', as he's known on social media, is on his final weeks of a slow trip around Australia raising money for charity. To date he's raised $250,000 for Royal Flying Doctors, Dolly's Dream and Farm Angels.
Sam says he left the "best 'til last" with a stop at The Slim Dusty Centre on Thursday, July 25.
"The tractor is called Slim, named after Slim Dusty," Sam said.
The mode of transport is dotted with references to the King of Country, including a mural on display at the back.
"Slim's been an idol of mine for a very long time," Sam said.
Visiting the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey is something Sam says he's been looking forward to for his entire trip.
"Save the best 'til last if you will," he said.
Sam is on his way home to the Sunshine Coast after travelling right around Australia at 45-kilometres an hour from Maleny. His trip began in March 2021 when Sam was 18-years old.
"I've done 25,500 kilometres [and] raised over a quarter of a million dollars for charity," Sam said.
He received donations during his stop in Kempsey, including a winning 'scratchie'. Rob Huxley from Willawarrin had scratched the ticket that very morning.
"A mate of mine gave me ten scratchies for my 50th birthday, and that was the one that won," Rob said.
A follower of the Travelling Jackeroo, Rob decided to bring the winning ticket to Sam when he arrived in Kempsey.
"I got it by luck and I thought 'there you go mate, put it to a good cause," he said. "Especially Royal Flying Doctor Services, everybody out West relies on these guys. If you're down and out, they're like an angel coming to get you."
Rob experienced the bushfires in the area in 2019. "Everyone came together then as well. It's the Australian way...to help each other."
Sam's goal is to help as many people along the way. The idea of the charitable trip was born out of a combination of what he loves most in life.
"I've always wanted to help people, I love travelling, and I love Australia, so I thought 'well, I'll combine them all together.'"
Sam has been restoring old tractors from a young age.
"I've always loved me tractors, I've bought and sold them since I was a bit younger," he said. "Put it all together and here we are today."
'Slim' the tractor was bought by Sam four years ago, about 6-months before the trip began.
"We did a few things to get him up to scratch and he's been keeping me on the road ever since."
Sam's stop at The Slim Dusty Centre on Thursday, July 25, was his first time in Kempsey, or the Mid North Coast for that matter.
He enjoyed a tour of the museum before hitting the road again, heading north.
