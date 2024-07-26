Community support in tough times is inspirational

What a week it has been for the Port Macquarie community and the Mid North Coast.
Firstly, our thoughts remain with Kai McKenzie and his family as his road to recovery begins after the 23-year-old was attacked by a shark at North Shore Beach on Tuesday.
Our admiration also goes out to the emergency service crews who were there on the scene and worked tirelessly to save Kai's life and get him to hospital.
These stories a never easy to cover so I can only imagine how hard it must be for the emergency services involved in such life-saving operations.
In situations like this, it's always incredible to see the outpouring of support from the community and how everyone rallies together.
Over the past few days, there have been several fundraising events organised to support Kai and his family.
Watching the GoFundMe surpass the goal of $100,000 in less than 24 hours was truly amazing to see.
We're amazed at our community and the support they continue to show the McKenzie family.
Ruby Pascoe,
Senior Journalist
