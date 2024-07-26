Family thanks community and medical staff in update on shark attack victim

The family of shark attack victim Kai McKenzie has thanked the community and medical staff for their support and care following the incident at North Shore Beach.
"We would like to thank the medical staff at Port Macquarie Hospital, the bystanders and first responders on the beach, and the amazing staff at John Hunter Hospital," the family said in a statement.
"We are grateful that Kai is in a stable condition and is in the best of care.
"We would like to thank everyone for their wishes and ask that everyone respects our privacy."
Mr McKenzie, a beloved figure in the Bonny Hills and Port Macquarie surfing community, was attacked by a three-metre great white shark while surfing around 11 am on Tuesday, July 23.
He suffered a severe injury to his right leg but managed to fight off the shark and catch a wave back to shore.
On shore, a retired police officer used his dog's lead as a tourniquet to stem the bleeding before McKenzie was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital. He had surgery on Wednesday, 24, and his family said he is in a stable condition.
In response to the incident, the community has rallied to support McKenzie and his family. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $140,000 for the 23-year-old's recovery.
Local businesses and organisations have also stepped up.
Finnian's Irish Tavern is hosting a fundraising event this Friday, July 26.
The event will include a "Karma Keg" where patrons can pay what they like for a drink, with all proceeds going to McKenzie. The bands have also pledged to donate their set fees and merchandise sales to his recovery.
The North Haven Board Riders Club is organising a surfing event, "Surfing for Kai," at Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills, on Sunday, August 11.
The event welcomes surfers of all ages and abilities, with an entry fee of $50 per surfer. All proceeds will be donated to McKenzie's recovery. The organisers are also seeking corporate and business sponsors to donate items for a raffle or auction on the day.
The club said in a statement on social media that "the McKenzie family [is] an integral part of the Bonny Hills surfing fraternity".
"With so many mixed emotions and feelings, let's put these feelings to good use and unite [to support Mr McKenzie and his family] as they have a long road ahead."
Other local businesses and community groups have also banded together to support Mr McKenzie's recovery.
