Macleay Valley Rangers and Port United draw in Zone Premier League match

Macleay Valley Rangers went head to head against visiting team Port United over the weekend with the teams walking away in a draw.
Rangers were off to a strong start with Chad Applegate scoring the first goal for his team about 20 minutes into the match.
Ranger's 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Bool made his first grade debut fresh from playing soccer in Germany.
Port United were off to a shaky start with a few first grade players out for the match and player Lukas Souter sent off in the second half.
But United's goalkeeper Cameron Higham rose to the occasion in the second half, blocking the Ranger's second attempts to score.
"Playing with 10 men for half an hour and not conceding another goal was a good effort by the guys on the field," Port United first grade coach Brett Swain said.
Connor Doyle, playing his second ever game in first grade secured a goal for Port United leaving both teams to finish in a 1-1 draw.
Swain said his team made a mistake in the back line which led to the Rangers' goal in the first half.
"Once again, we had a few new players or players that hadn't played much from reserve," he said.
"So it took a bit of work to get some combinations or some changes there."
For Macleay Valley Rangers first grade coach Jason Coleman, the draw is a disappointing result.
"Because I felt like we done enough to win the game and we've done that in the last few weeks," he said.
"I know [United has] been unbeaten all year and I know the last two times we played them as being one all."
But Coleman was positive for his team as the team has been able to get more time on the field.
"So we're definitely in the mix and we're definitely improving now that we're getting game time again which is good" he said.
"We've been able to keep players on the pitch, which is good."
The Rangers won't be short on game time this week with a midweek game against the Camden Haven Redbacks on Wednesday, July 31 at 6.15pm.
They will face the Redbacks again three days later on Saturday, August 3.
Port United has a bye this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.