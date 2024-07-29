The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley Rangers and Port United draw in Zone Premier League match

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
July 30 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port United and Macleay Valley Rangers pictured in a match earlier this season. Picture by Jane Willis
Port United and Macleay Valley Rangers pictured in a match earlier this season. Picture by Jane Willis

Macleay Valley Rangers went head to head against visiting team Port United over the weekend with the teams walking away in a draw.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.