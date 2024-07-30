Williams family's fruitful Blueberry Greens farm and business up for sale

Since 2003, Caitlin and Stuart Williams have run their 40 acre blueberry farm nestled in Barranganyatti and sold their beloved blueberry jams and sauces at farmer's markets across the Macleay Valley.
But after over 20 years in business, 'Blueberry Greens' is now up for sale with the property and business now up for grabs.
Its a decision that Mrs Williams hasn't taken lightly.
"It's just a different stage of life that we're at now," she said.
"After doing it for 20 years, we just want a bit of a change and to have those weekends off with family...particularly while my son is growing up.
"I just think if I don't do it now, he'll be all grown up and I'll be 60."
The couple first moved to the farm as newlyweds after selling up their apartment in Sydney to follow their dreams of owning a blueberry farm.
They bought the neglected blueberry farmland and set to work removing 200 tons of weeds by hand.
Buying the property outright, they were positive they would be able to get the finance to purchase the items they needed and renovate the house.
"We weren't just rushing into something however because it was a business and we hadn't been in it for two years, we couldn't get a mortgage [to buy materials]," Mrs Williams said.
"It was a really hard time because we tried and we went to everywhere.
"We could not get a loan even though we owned the property outright, did not have a cent of debt on us [but] couldn't get anything to do any renovations on the house for about two years."
The couple later were able to get a mortgage through Coastline Credit Union and has since seen the business flourish.
Blueberry Greens has featured in Sydney tradeshows, won the Macleay Valley Business Excellence in Agriculture award two years in a row and has been a staple for many Macleay markets.
On top of their business ventures, the property has been the site of a successful AirBnb and hosted seasonal workers.
But in the incredible highs have come unexpected lows with floods, wet weather and droughts.
"But I think that's farming," Mrs Williams said.
"I arm-wrestle with God for a living and occasionally he lets you in."
The sale includes the Blueberry Greens business which sells berries and blueberry jams and sauces direct, online and to stores.
But buyers can also expect the 40 acre property which included the four bedroom homestead and additional luxury dwelling that has been used for Airbnb and farm stays.
On top of those dwellings comes a rural workers dorm style accommodation, a packing room, workshop and machinery storage shed.
Across the property is two spring fed dams, artesian bore 60 metres in depths, 200 metre golf driving range, a fully automated irrigation system, 20 acres of natural hardwood timber plantation, and full pig boundary fencing.
"Obviously you can't choose who buys the business, but it would be perfect for someone who's into the permaculture," Mrs Williams said.
"It's set up like a resort.
"It would be a great place for wedding venues, functions or something like Ricardo's Tomatoes- [become] one of those sort of places in the Macleay as a real agritourism icon."
Despite having mountain views of Yarrahapinni, the nearest beach can be reached in a 15 minute drive with schools and shops all under 30 minutes away.
"It's really close to the highway, so it's only three minutes off the motorway," Mrs Williams said.
"We're close enough to to everything but... far away."
The property also boasts a 10 megalitre licence and volcanic soil with the Williams priding themselves on their ability to run a healthy blueberry farm.
Mrs Williams said that after her time in the industry, she's seen how not to do it with many farmers using harmful practices that pollute waterways.
"We did it basically organically," she said.
"Occasionally we had to use chemicals if there was a lot of fungus but we never use pesticides."
After the sale, the couple are planning to downsize and remain in the Macleay but Mrs Williams hopes to still keep a small plot of blueberries at her new home.
"To be honest, when we bought the farm I just loved blueberries," she said.
"Everyone said 'oh you'd be sick of blueberries by now'.
"I actually get withdrawals in the winter when I don't get them so I'm a bit worried about... not having my constant supply of blueberries!"
Blueberry Greens is listed on Commercial Real Estate, Real Estate.com and other commercial websites.
