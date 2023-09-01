The Macleay Argus
Home/Community/Send Us Your News

Share your sports results and club news with Macleay Argus readers

By Macleay Argus
Updated September 24 2023 - 7:05pm, first published September 1 2023 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley Netball. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
Macleay Valley Netball. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

Keep your community up to date with your sporting club's events, activities and competition results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.