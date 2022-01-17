Interior information: A first time guide to home decor

This is branded content.
Whether it's your first time moving out, or a new home you want to make beautiful, you never need an excuse to make your space chic.
However, when it comes to interior design, so many of us feel overwhelmed with where to start; do we need to have the whole home decorated, or can we simply go room by room?
Is a colour palette important? We've got all the questions covered in this guide to home decor.
Don't go all in at once
A key mistake so many make when it comes to decorating, is trying to fill each room immediately, before you have even settled in.
Rather than spending needless amounts of time and money attempting to envision the type of home you would live to live in, take your time, finding carefully curated pieces.
To avoid an overly mismatched style, pick out a few key items, like a great couch and coffee table that will set the tone for the rest of your decor style.
By picking out key pieces and creating a style around them, you'll find that your home's design more reflects your taste, and by taking the time to purchase pieces you actually reach for and need, you'll save a considerable amount of waste or worse, clutter.
Start with a blank canvas
Similar to the rule of not purchasing everything all at once, it can be easy to get carried away envisaging what your ideal home looks like and not taking time to think through what will remain classic and timeless.
By painting your walls white, whilst perhaps not as overtly exciting as vivid or bold hues, you lay down the foundation for your interior style.
By painting the walls varying shades you are drastically diminishing the amount of fun you can have. Whereas white walls allow you to play endlessly within the space as they don't try and compete with the items they hold.
Get the right measurements
When we think about interiors and all the various items we want within our future home, we often forget about the logistical restraints.
There would be nothing worse than picking out your perfect couch only to find it's too long for your living room.
So it's time to crack out that measuring tape and get calculating. Not only will measuring your rooms help you to ensure specific pieces of furniture fit, it also allows you to make the most of the available space.
Helping you to understand how to best fill up each part of your house in the most cohesive way.
Inject some colour
Whilst this may seem like it goes against our previous rule of starting with a blank canvas; once you begin to decorate your house, it's time to inject some fun bursts of colour with various pieces.
A perfect way to add personality without heavily dating your space, or spending half your savings, is by purchasing items you can be easily switched out throughout the seasons.
Great examples of this include a fun coffee table book, decorative cushion covers, or a quirky vase. None of these need to be overly expensive but just have the ability to add colour and character to each room.
Focus on your aesthetic
A way to make certain that your house doesn't look too cluttered or busy, is to find it's aesthetic, or rather, particular decorating style. This will give the feeling of cohesion throughout the home.
As mentioned, it's not ideal to purchase all your items at once, so finding an interior aesthetic that works, may take a little bit of trial and error.
This however is the same for most things, it takes us a while to find our own personal style so why wouldn't our home have the same process.
The trial and error approach will not only teach you about your personal taste, but also your personal distaste which will prohibit future mistakes being made.
Lights, camera, action
An incredibly underrated aspect to the home is the lighting, it can completely switch the feeling of a room.
Whilst generally all homes will come with the standard ceiling lights, investing in great floor and desk lamps, string lights or even chandeliers can change the ambience of the room immediately.
Lighting is both decorative and functional. It has the potential to add warmth to a space whilst also being an ornamental addition to the home.
Floor lamps are a great item to incorporate into a room as they can create the illusion of more space and higher ceilings as a result of their generally long physical appearance.
Putting together the home decor for your new house is an always exciting but often overwhelming process.
Even those of us with a natural eye for design can be confused as to where to start; but with these tips and tricks you'll be well equipped to decorate your space in a classic and considered fashion