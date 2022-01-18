newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bellbrook Rural Fire Brigade is reaching out to the public for assistance in securing a special piece of local history. A rusted out Belbrook fire truck was recently discovered, leading to a public appeal to help the brigade purchase and return the vehicle to its former glory. Bellbrook Fire captain Adam Hall said the the truck was found near Tamban by accident. "The captain from out in Newee Creek was driving along on his day job and saw this truck off the road, went to have a look and saw Bellbrook on it," Mr Hall said. Although the exact date of the truck is unknown, the Model Bedford fire truck was manufactured from the mid 1950's until the 1970's. Bellbrook, which is known for having the first Indigenous fire crew, and first all female crew in Australia, used the same model for their duties. "We had a chat to the owner and told him that we would love to take over as custodians of the vehicle, it's rusting to pieces where it is, and we'd hate to see it become beyond repair," Mr Hall said. "He agreed and said if he was going to sell it, going back to its original home and being restored is the place he would want it to go." Mr Hall said if they are able to get enough funding he would love to restore it, and have it housed in the original fire shed as a museum. "Bellbrook has a historical walk you can do, and to be able to put that original fire shed and truck in it would be great," Mr Hall said. "Having an ability to keep our history alive is always a good thing." The brigade currently has a GoFundMe page. And for updates you can also follow their Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/b3140797-f30a-4bef-9b01-95a86f0103c8.png/r0_126_1206_807_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg