Looking for a fun thing to do with the kids before school holidays ends? Well Kinchella Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation is hosting an event to celebrate Dunghutti knowledge and culture with the broader community. The day will consist of interactive workshops including storytelling, weaving, dancing, art and more. There will be afternoon tea, a BBQ provided for participants with everyone welcome to attend. The event is being held on Tuesday 25 January 2022 Riverside park 2pm-6pm Organiser, Jo Kelly said the event has been made to bring everyone together. "Culture In The Park is about sharing the Dunghutti knowledge and culture with the broader community. It is part of the school holidays programs that we have been trying to do for the last couple of years," Jo said. "This is a perfect opportunity to sit down with everyone, do some activities, listen to some stories and just participate in Dunghutti culture for the afternoon. " For more information contact Jo on 0490302406 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

