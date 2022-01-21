newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Local producer and playwright, Chris Dockrill, has organised a very special night's entertainment for the people of the Macleay. On February 19 at Bandox Theatre, Dockrill has arranged for two of his friends and colleagues to join forces for a night of music and theatre. Paul Robert Burton will perform many of the songs that have endeared him to audiences around Australia. He will be joined by Australia's leading mime artist, Jean Paul Bell. Jean Paul has been touring Australia with his latest character creation, "Astor Mascarpone". Together they will be an amazing night's entertainment. Both Jean Paul and Paul Robert Burton have performed in separate shows in Kempsey in past years. They have left audiences enthralled, amazed and simply 'wowed' by their performances. They have never performed together in a show like this. "I thought it would be a great night's entertainment to combine these two guys to produce a truly eclectic mix of entertainment," Mr Dockrill said. Paul Robert Burton is a multi-tasking, multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter/producer & audio/visual technician. Paul has performed with Elvis Presley's drummer D J Fontana, James Brown's drummer Toni Cooke and has an extensive list of musical associations with a veritable "who's who" of the Australian Music Industry. Paul performs a highly eclectic repertoire of originals and unusual traditional musical pieces. Blending Blues, Celtic, Gypsy, Middle Eastern, Gospel, Bluegrass, Swing, Jazz & Folk Rock influences together into an evocative musical soundscape. He combines rich vocals, traditional acoustic instruments and modern technology together to perform music as the universal language of unity. Paul has worked in Australia and Europe for many years with his band "The Shuffle Kings" and as a live and/or studio session musician with: John Williamson, Jimmy Barnes, Keith Urban, Kev Carmody, Phil Emmanuel, Felicity Urqhart, Doug Mulray, Nathan Cavaleri, Kevin Borich, Pete Wells (guitarist Rose Tattoo), Anne Kirkpatrick, Paul Demarco, Eddy Youngblood, Don Hopkins, Dave Wray (Frank Bennett), Jim Conway, Paul Kelly, Ed Kuepper, Doc Neeson, Steve Prestwich, Graeme Connors, Dave Tice, The Headhunters, Austentayshus, Ian Moss, Gail Page, Wilbur Wilde, Grace Knight, Don Walker, The Brewster Brothers, Moonshine Jug & String Band and many more. Jean Paul Bell, creator of the Clown Doctor Program, has been described as 'the face that could launch a thousand laughs'. Jean-Paul Bell believes that humour helps put life into perspective. Jean-Paul has taken his physical comedy to war torn countries like Afghanistan and East Timor. Two trips were even the subject of documentaries, "Honeymoon to Kabul" in 2009 and "Stumbling in Hillary's Footsteps" in 2013. He believes that the more stressed or threatened people are the greater the potential for laughter. As creative director of the Arts Health Institute he has facilitated national programs, education and research to bring the arts into health and aged care environments. The highly successful Play Up program, involving humour therapy for elderly people suffering from the effects of dementia, has been implemented around Australia and incorporates the skills of over 60 performers in 70 residential aged care facilities. An acclaimed documentary, The Smile Within, highlighted his innovative approach in applied theatre for people in aged care. In 2011 Jean-Paul fulfilled a long-held ambition to lead a group of physical theatre performers in The Roof Of The World Tour, performing and teaching workshops in schools built by Sir Edmund Hillary's Himalayan Trust. A documentary of this journey, "Stumbling In Hillary's Footsteps", was shown on the ABC Compass program in June 2013. Tickets for Two for the Road cost $25 and can be bought online at TICKETHOST. Seating is limited so it is best to secure your seats online in advance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

