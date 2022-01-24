newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Congratulations Darren and Bec Sutherland of Belmore River; you have not only done it again but raised $10,192 for Cancer Council NSW! This year's charity bullock, Sutherland's own-bred Shorthorn bullock weighing in at 965kg, raised over a magnificent $4,217 for Cancer Council. The bullock was even emblazoned with Cancer Council's insignia, the daffodil. The winning bid came from Farm Tender Livestock Exchange who was keen to support the worthy cause. But it did not stop there. A massive thank you must also go to Kempsey Stock and Land, who matched that figure. And this year, a new addition was the sale of embroidered caps bringing in a further $1,600. Over recent years, cancer has played a very big role in the lives of Belmore River's beef producers, Darren and Bec Sutherland. So much so they felt compelled to raise funds for Cancer Council NSW to help find a cure for this insidious disease. 2014 was a sad year for Darren, when his mother Cheryl passed away quickly from cancer. More recently, Rebecca and her children sadly saw her father/grandad, Darryl Kirkbride also pass following complications from Melanoma. Following the passing of Darren's mother, the decision was made to fatten a prime bullock in mother Cheryl's memory. Over the last six years, including this year's contribution, in excess of $35,000 has been raised with Rebecca stating, "I am overwhelmed by the support shown by our local community. And so immensely proud of what Darren has achieved and the effort he has put in growing the steers over the years." "It is heartbreaking watching someone close to you pass away from cancer. Everyone we know has been touched by cancer in some way, and this is just our way to help find a cure." Thanks to Darren and Bec Sutherland's generosity and the Kempsey community who donated to the cause that allows Cancer Council to continue its work in the community. We rely on the generosity of communities like yours to continue our vital work supporting people affected by cancer which is at the heart of everything we do. Our support services include information, counselling, practical and emotional support from diagnosis and beyond. Our Transport to treatment program is a very valued service to your community. Cancer Council's Helpline 13 11 20 is also of vital importance. You too can help raise much needed funds for a cancer-free future like Darren and Bec simply by holding a 'Do It For Cancer' fundraising event such as shaving your head - it is only limited by your imagination. Go to Cancer Council's 'Do It For Cancer' web page and follow the link -https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/

