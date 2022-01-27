Taylah Moffitt selected as Kempsey Macleay Sportsperson of the Year

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After a stellar 2021, Taylah Moffitt has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Sportsperson of the Year. Taylah is apart of the Kempsey/Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club and received state recognition in 2021 for her efforts. She was crowned NSW junior lifesaver of the year at the state awards in Sydney. The process was rigorous, involving face-to-face interviews and surf life saving events. In May, Taylah was also awarded carnival champion for the Kempsey/Crescent Head nippers season and the under 14s age managers award. She now has plans to train for Ironwoman events. Taylah also played Friday night rugby union with the Kempsey Cannonballs. Further acclaims saw Taylah nominated for a Local Hero Award at Kempsey Shire Council's Australia Day Awards. For her selection as the Sportsperson of the Year, Taylah received a $500 voucher to spend at the RSL's restaurant. The RSL Club has signed on for another year of supporting local athletes. Applications are now open for the sportsperson of the month for February - email lachlan.harper@macleayargus.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/982ffa74-d1b0-4a33-9cdc-e749b5a495da.JPG/r0_212_4800_2924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg