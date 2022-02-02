newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For South West Rocks based cricketer Ava Ryan, there aren't many days off in her busy cricket schedule. SWR Cricket Club, Coffs Coast Chargers and Northern District are three clubs she's currently associated with along with recent representation for the ACT/NSW Country under 16s women's side. The talented opening batter and wicket-keeper travelled down to Albury last week with the 16s team to play in the Northern Summer Series, a carnival organised by Cricket NSW and Cricket Victoria after the National Championships were cancelled due to COVID-19. The tournament was held over four days and presented Australia's best upcoming junior female cricketers with the opportunity to compete against players of a similar calibre from Metro and Country sides. Ava's best score for the tournament came in the final against NSW Metro, opening the batting and hitting 26 before the latter won by just 9 runs. Her previous best score throughout the carnival was 23 against Victoria Country. "It was a fantastic experience to play against and with the best cricketers my age in NSW and Victoria, and with players of that quality, it made for a great standard of cricket," Ava said. "Some of the talent we were up against made it challenging for us to take wickets and score runs, so it came back to using the skills we had together as a team, to succeed. "Our team was made up of girls from all over country NSW and ACT and we all got along really well and had a great time." After a successful tournament, Ava will continue to play for SWR CC when available but not before she plays for Coffs Coast Chargers in the Regional Big Bash Finals this weekend at North Sydney Oval. Along with commitments to both clubs, Ava travels to Sydney almost every weekend to play for Northern District in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition. "We play on Sundays so generally I travel Saturday and return on either Sunday night or early Monday depending on when the game finishes," she said. "I am really enjoying playing for them. Northern District is a special club with some great people involved. I am just really happy to be a part of it. "As far as goals for the rest of the season, we have the Regional Bash finals coming up... we will be looking for some success there. Finishing the season strong with the Northern District first grade side is definitely also a focus."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/8512047b-8f6b-4f3b-8df7-d897087eb6a5.jpg/r0_263_1360_1031_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg