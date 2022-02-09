newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Work is underway to build the Sydney Swans AFLW list ahead of their introduction to the competition next season, and six Northern NSW women are front and centre, pushing their claim for consideration. The Swans and Giants have kicked off the inaugural Women's Summer Series which features the best footballers in NSW and the ACT, with each of the elite clubs fielding two teams. The six Northern NSW women include: April (18) is a current member of the Swans Top End Academy and last year represented the Allies at the AFLW Under 19 National Championships. April previously played for the Macleay Valley Eagles and is based in Allgomera. Brianna (21) was a member of the Brisbane Lions AFLW squad for two seasons after being selected as an other sport rookie in 2018. Alice (20) represented NSW/ACT and the Eastern Allies at the AFLW Under 18 Championships for two years. Lilli-Yana (17) is a current member of the Swans Top End Academy who has successfully transitioned from an elite Basketball background. Gabby (25) is a former Queensland junior representative at National Championships, has previously played in the Queensland state league, and is a two time winner of the AFL North West Best and Fairest award. Cass (21) is a former member of the Swans Academy program who won the AFL North Coast Best and Fairest award in 2020. The Summer Series includes a week of orientation and combine-style testing followed by four rounds of matches. The 120 players that have been selected will be working hard to catch the eye of AFLW recruiters while also getting the opportunity to match up against elite-listed players from the Giants. Paul Taylor, community football manager, said that the series represents an outstanding chance for the local girls to show their wares to recruiters. "Not only are the Swans looking to build a team to enter next year's AFLW competition, the Giants will also be looking for draft prospects," he said. "This is an unbelievable chance for players with elite ambition to take the next step towards their dream of an AFLW berth - this is their chance to prove themselves against the best. "Our Northern NSW region has already had three AFLW listed players and we hope that the six players involved in the Summer Series can provide the next wave of local talent to make it to the elite level." Kate Mahony, executive general manager - AFLW for the Swans, acknowledged the critical role the Summer Series will play in unearthing talent. "It takes a tremendous amount of effort to build a quality list from scratch, and the Women's Summer Series is bringing NSW and ACT footballers together to compete to be the best. This series is a step closer to creating history at the club, as we look to forming a competitive AFLW team," she said. "It will be incredibly exciting to watch the series discover future AFLW athletes from across local competitions, as they chase their dream of pulling on the red and white guernsey. We're looking forward to scouting as many future Swans athletes as possible." The Women's Summer Series began on 5 February and continues weekly until 12 March. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/f24e2297-4bb1-431f-b709-15881691f9a1.jpg/r23_0_1175_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg