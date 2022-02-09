newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Strike Force Rosann detectives are continuing their investigations into the disappearance of William Tyrrell following the renewed search last year for the remains of the missing three-year-old in Kendall. The renewed forensic search, which was conducted under a Coronial Order as part of ongoing investigations, focused on an area of bushland around one kilometre from where William was last seen playing at his late foster grandmother's former home on Benaroon Drive at Kendall. The month-long search wrapped up in mid-December 2021. Items discovered during the search, including pieces of cloth and a significant amount of soil, have undergone further forensic examination. Strike force detectives are now working with experts to review the unearthed items. "Strike Force Rosann detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and other investigative activity, including those under Coronial Orders, as well as reviewing all material with the assistance of various experts," a NSW Police spokesperson said. A lengthy coronial inquest into William's disappearance commenced in March 2019 and ended in October 2020. The inquest findings were to be handed down by Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame in June 2021, however this was delayed before search teams returned to Kendall in November last year for the renewed search. A spokesperson from the NSW Coroners Court has said that no comment will be given in relation to the ongoing coronial investigation into the disappearance and suspected death of William Tyrrell. "No date has been set down for the resumption of the inquest," the spokesperson said. Strike Force Rosann detectives continue to prepare a brief for the information of the Coroner. The $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery of William Tyrrell, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, remains in place. Police are urging anyone with information about the disappearance of William Tyrrell to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/4d9892c2-bb17-4940-8bac-5ad55a54e80a.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg