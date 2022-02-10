newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey has announced the NSW Government will deliver $416,000 to improve crown land reserves and community facilities in the region. Ms Pavey said the funding is being provided by the NSW Government under its crown Reserves Improvement Fund program and will be a great asset to the community. "Crown reserves provide land for recreation, community organisations and facilities, and protect our environment including habitat for native plants and animals," Ms Pavey said. "Maintaining and enhancing our Crown reserves means residents have access to quality spaces for sports and fitness, or to just relax, rejuvenate and get in touch with nature and each other." The projects funded are as follows: Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said crown reserves play an important role in business, tourism, recreation, well-being and the biodiversity of the state which is why the NSW Government is delivering this funding. "Crown land covers around 34 million hectares or 42 per cent of NSW and we have about 35,000 Crown reserves that accommodate parks, community halls, nature areas, showgrounds, sporting facilities, camping areas and walking tracks," Mr Anderson said. "They also provide support to community groups like Men's Sheds, Police Citizens Youth Clubs, Surf Life Saving clubs Scouts and Girl Guides. These groups all do amazing work which is why it is so important the NSW Government continues to support them. "These projects funded by the NSW Government will benefit many thousands of people and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life of hundreds of communities with the potential to provide stimulus to local economies and create jobs." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/29d2e63b-8d43-4d11-b80c-43f0fc855b54.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg