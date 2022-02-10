newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man, who was allegedly armed with a firearm, has been arrested after a stand-off that lasted seven hours in Kempsey overnight. Shortly before 1am on Thursday (February 10), officers from the Mid North Coast Police District were called to an address in South Kempsey following reports of a domestic incident. The man was allegedly armed with a firearm and refused to leave the home, a NSW Police spokesperson said. Police negotiators and the Tactical Operations Unit were called in to assist, and after a seven hour stand-off, the man was arrested without incident at around 8am on Thursday (February 10). The NSW Police spokesperson said there was a 38-year-old woman also at the address during the time of the incident. The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he continues to assist the police with their inquiries.

