Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Motorway at Clybucca

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Motorway to carry out work safety improvement work on a 2.7-kilometre section south of the Clybucca rest area. On Monday 14 February, the southbound slow lane will be closed for survey work. From Tuesday to Friday, the northbound slow lane will be closed for survey and pavement work, weather permitting. Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place, with an 80km/h speed restriction on approaches to the work area, for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

