Kempsey Little Athletics club has always been known to punch above its weight at regional carnivals and that strength was on show again in late January at Tamworth. Originally, four members of the club were travelling West before two had to withdraw. Ollie Tamblyn and Brodie Hawken were the remaining athletes and they certainly made their trip worth it, coming away with state qualification. Brodie was competing in high jump, javelin, 90m hurdles and triple jump - going to the next level in the hurdles and javelin. "My favourite sport is javelin - I just like throwing things," he said. For Ollie, state qualification came in long jump after also competing in 100m and 1500m races. He finished third in the 100m sprint and sits as first reserve for state. President, Greg Hawken, was delighted with his club members success. "I'm very proud of the club, because of COVID and restrictions it's been a truncated season," he said. "I think we've had three club days this year because of the rain. "We usually bat above our weight at these events. "On average we have 100 kids on Friday, the previous season we took 33 to zone, 30 to regionals and 10 made it to state so we do pretty well." The State Track & Field Championships will be held March 19 and 20 at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre.

