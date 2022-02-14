newsletters, editors-pick-list, Mid North Coast Racing, Manning Valley Race Club, Country Championships

New South Wales racing stewards have ruled out one of the favourites, four-year-old Kempsey mare Markievicz,from the $150,000 Mid North Coast Racing Association's Newhaven Park Country Championships heat at Manning Valley Race Club's big meeting at Taree on Sunday. The bombshell has rocked trainer Barry Ratcliff who was full of confidence of a win after his mare showed her prowess with a solid near last to first win in a $100,000 Highway in Sydney late last month. "The news has certainly knocked the wind out of my sails," he said. Stewards informed him that the $9900 buy from Sydney trainer Anthony Cummings didn't pass the eligibility criteria of being owned by him for 12 months which was a new requirement for this year's championships over 1400m at Royal Randwick. "I fell short by about three weeks," he added. It was the mare's third win in a row and he was trying to get Highway winning jockey Kieran McEvoy to ride her on Sunday with the option of being on her for the $500,000 final at Royal Randwick on April 2. In last week's column Ratcliff was on top of the world in not only securing $51 about her in the Highway win but to also celebrate his 72nd birthday two days later. McEvoy has taken the ride when Markievicz tries to win back-to-back Highway races over 1400m at Rosehill Gardens this Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

