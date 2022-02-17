newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey rider Tristan Ardetti has started his White Lightning North Coast Enduro Series in style as round one kicked off at his home turf on Saturday. Ardetti was not the only local rider to taste success with Tjala Rosenstein and Tim Blackwell making their way to the podium in their age groups. The event consisted of 13 categories with a range of age groups participating with Ardetti in the 19s, Rosenstein 15s and Blackwell competing in the elite mens. Ardetti was first in the 19s and overall with Rosenstein first in 15s and second overall while Blackwell was third in the elite and 10th overall. Five trails were selected for the race, including Flat Gas, Little Kenny, Blue Bridges, Yeti and Ugly Duck. White Lightning event organisor Mark White was delighted with the first round proceedings. "It was a good day, it's always good to come to Kempsey," he said. "Kempsey is one of the original tracks on the North Coast for gravity enduro. Kempsey is where this series is born as well, Timmy Blackwell gave me a call and wanted to run an event and this is where it was born from about three years ago." Mr White said the various elements of mountain biking has made for an entertaining sport with 114 participants throughout the day and majority of those being under 19s and below. The youngest rider was just seven years old. "It just gets bigger and bigger, it's good to see the young categories and they have such a good time," he said. "There's such a good social aspect of a race rather than just full on racing all day, they all get to ride together, muck around, get to the top of the hill and have a bit of a laugh." Enduro racing requires rider to make their own way to the start of each stage which is located at the top of the hill, shuttles via vehicles is not permitted. As such, in addition to the skill required to ride down the trails which include various jumps, berms, rocks and tree roots, riders also need to have the fitness to get back up to the top each time. Each rider, could ride the selected trails as many times as they like between 7am and midday, with their fastest time on each stage becoming their final result. The Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club is also currently conducting a survey, seeking feedback to assist with understanding the usage of the Kalateenee State Forest mountain bike trails, the current facilities and areas to consider for improvement. There are 26 questions which should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. The information will be used to assist the Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club with knowing what areas of the mountain bike trails, facilties and club activities to direct any future funding towards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/5cf912dd-f9ab-403d-abbf-37d50f995e3b.JPG/r0_244_4800_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg