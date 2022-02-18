newsletters, editors-pick-list, Coffs Harbour Open, BJJ

AFTER a COVID induced hiatus, the Mid North Coast's biggest grappling tournament is back bigger and better than ever with a fresh name and a few surprises. Rebranded as the Coffs Harbour Open, the grappling tournament formerly known as the Coffs Harbour Invitational will be back on April 3 at the University Campus Sporting Complex. Offering a hybrid submission only ruleset for grapplers from Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), wrestling, Judo and other martial arts, the day will also feature at least one super fight between some of the best the sport has to offer. "Competitors won't be focussing on accruing points; the Coffs Harbour Open is submission only, " tournament founder and BJJ Blackbelt Chris Helback said. "Because the focus is on winning rather than points, the matches are generally more fast paced and exciting than your average tournament. "For our first event back I've also gathered four of the best BJJ practitioners from around Australia in a four man super fight for the under 88kg belt. "We are currently working on a women's division super fight as well." Competitors can sign up by going to Smoothomp and searching "Coffs Harbour Open". All are welcome to participate with divisions for kids and adults. No BJJ federation membership fees are required to sign up. "I've designed the Coffs Harbour Open for all skill sets and weight classes, from beginners to the more advanced," Helback said. "We usually get a healthy mix of participants from academies all over Australia, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, the Gold Coast; and locals from Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Kempsey, and Valla Beach. "Spectators or fans of the sport are welcome to come down and watch as well, if you have an interest in grappling arts you won't want to miss this." Major sponsors are Hibbard Homes and Knife Motorsports. For more information on the upcoming Coffs Harbour Open, check out their Facebook Page: "Coffs Harbour Invitational".

