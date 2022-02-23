newsletters, editors-pick-list,

New member of South West Rocks, Marshall Higgins wants to bring the community together, one book at a time. The long time resident of Port Macquarie, shared a love for books with his partner Annie Richards, so they decided to start selling them out of their house in 2006. "When we first met we went for a drive out to Hawks Nest, and there was a house there that had an A-frame out the front selling books, so we stopped and bought a few, and I said to her "I'm going to do this," He said. After two years the Council closed the business down due to zoning regulations, but it didn't stop them. "We saw a shop around the corner in Flynn's Beach vacant, so we thought we would start there and see how we go," He said. "We also did coffee and Anne's homemade cakes. It wasn't long till the word got out and the shop became a popular venue for locals and visitors alike." The couple started Flynn's Book Cafe in 2008 and ran the business until 2017 before selling it. "When we sold the business we moved to Kempsey to retire, then Annie got ill and was sick for over a year before passing away," He said. After Annie's passing Marshall wanted a change of scenery and moved to South West Rocks to be back near the beach again with his dog. Now settled in, Marshall has decided to get back into the book business, and has set up a website offering free delivery to locals in the area. "I thought it would be good to do something for the community and try and get involved because I just moved out here," He said. "I have books right throughout the house and I am cataloguing about a hundred a day." He said that he is grateful for the support he has already received. "I have had people on the South West Rocks Facebook page donating books, it is just sort of skyrocketing, and going so well already," Marshall said. "I think the community is excellent here, it is really nice, and I can't think highly enough of them." Marshall also has plans of setting up a chess club at the local library. "I have donated a couple of chess boards and plan to be donating more, and trying to lend a hand to the kids there," he said. If you are interested in purchasing any books, you can access the SouthWestRocksBooks website here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/e94a3110-1d11-4e89-8aa7-d6e9cebd0aa1.jpg/r0_302_3264_2146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg