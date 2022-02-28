newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Macleay Landcare Network (MLN) has obtained funding to support landholders to restore mesic habitat corridors for Koalas on their property. The funding has been sourced from the Mid North Coast Joint Organisation of Councils in collaboration with Kempsey Council. The program is offering direct support to undertake restoration works including weed control and tree planting to maintain mesic refuge areas or facilitate Koala movement to these areas within the landscape. Mesic refuge areas include creek lines, gullies, or wetlands that are characterised by moist amd sheltered locations. The value of support available will be negotiated according to site conditions and works required. Any contributions you can provide to the works in the form of labour, materials, or expenses will support your application. Proposed works must be completed by December 2022. "After the devastating fires the value of wildlife habitat is now more important than ever", said Landcare Officer Andy Vinter. Kempsey shire is a known hotspot for the remaining vulnerably listed Koala populations of NSW. Mesic habitat refuges offer an important resilience strategy for maintaining local Koala populations and other wildlife in times of drought fire and heatwaves. To apply contact Macleay Landcare Project Officer Louis Marree on 6562 2076 / 0467 66 44 60 or email louis.macleaylandcare@gmail.com. Applications are due by the 12th March 2022.

