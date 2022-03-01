A message from the mayor: Small Business Month is here

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Small business month It's been an incredibly hard few years for our local business owners. I'm so proud of how our community has rallied behind them and lent support. They still need help though. So, it's good that there's big things happening in March for Small Business Month. There are a variety of free events being put on to help your small business go from strength to strength. Everything from new technology, to helping with key skills through to advice on how to be a supplier for Council. There's even a futurist coming to town to talk to us at a social get together. Have a look at ksc.pub/smallbusiness2022 to see the range of events and this month, like every month, it's a great time to buy local. If you are setting up a new business, or need help with an existing one, I recommend the State Government's helpful portal mybusiness.service.nsw.gov.au. This "Easy to Do Business" site is supported by the Shire. iVote court case update Over two days last week the NSW Supreme Court heard arguments in the iVote case in which the NSW Electoral Commission is seeking to have our Councillor election that took place in December declared void. The Mayoral election is not affected by this issue. It was a tough and emotional two days for our Councillors, who acquitted themselves admirably. We now await the decision from the Court. Until then your Councillors and I will continue with business as usual to serve the community. Head to ksc.pub/ivote for more information. What do you think of our new library website? Book lovers of the shire have a new favourite spot on the internet with the new Kempsey Shire Libraries website providing access to free eBooks, audiobooks, online events and of course the traditional library services. Our libraries are loved by the community and hopefully even more of you will take advantage of this amazing service at library.kempsey.nsw.gov.au. Featuring artwork by local Aboriginal artist Stephen McLeod throughout, the site provides easy access to: If you have used the new site, the team would love to hear your feedback as they want to keep improving it so please head to ksc.pub/ksl-webfeedback

