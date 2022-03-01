newsletters, editors-pick-list,

GROUP Three Rugby League's 2022 season will now kickoff on the weekend of Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. This draw has been revised following the withdrawal last week of Camden Haven. The Eagles had nominated to play in first grade, under 18s and women's league tag. The competition was originally slated to start on Saturday, April 23 and run for 18 weeks before the start of the semi-finals. There would have been byes in league tag and reserve grade while one club would have had a general bye due to the different team numbers in each grade. Grand final day was Saturday, September 24. The competition will now run for 14 rounds with the grand final on Saturday, September 10. One league tag side will have a bye each weekend. In the revamped opening round Old Bar will host Port Sharks while Taree City head to Port Macquarie to meet Port City on April 30. Forster-Tuncurry meets Wingham at Tuncurry while Macleay Valley clash with Wauchope on the Sunday. Eight teams will now play in first grade, reserve grade and under 18s with seven in women's league tag. Macleay Valley won't field a league tag side. Unlike the previous draw no games are scheduled for the June long weekend while there'll be no club matches the weekend July 9 and 10 as the Indigenous All Stars men and women will play the Group Three All Stars at Kempsey on Sunday, July 10. Semi-finals will start the weekend of August 20 and 21. For the first time Group Three has opted to play the final and grand final on a Saturday. The Group Three season launch will be held at the Wingham Services Club on Friday, April 8.

