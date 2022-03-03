newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey has experienced its wettest start to the year since 2015, and officials are warning residents to be safe through the coming weeks. Through the first two months of 2022, 419mm has been recorded falling over Kempsey, compared to the national average of 275mm, and there has been 39 rain days for Kempsey in 2022, compared to the average amount of 28 days. Multiple low level bridges have been closed throughout the Macleay, and Kempsey Adventist School has had to close their grounds due to flooding. Media officer of Kempsey SES unit, Greg Gill said the crews have been extremely busy. "Because the low level bridges are closed the teams have been resupplying residents up river that have been isolated for at least six days." Mr Gill said. "The people on the other side of Bellbrook and some in the Toorooka area are completely isolated." Mr Gill said that their team has completed a helicopter food drop, and that they aim to reach everyone who has requested assistance. Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said the most concentrated rainfall is predicted be on Thursday March 3. "There is a chance of 20 - 30mm and heavy falls possible in the evening," Ms Hernandez said. "The wind is also concerning which can potentially reach up to 60km/h." The current La Nina weather phase, correlated with above average rainfall for many parts of Australia, and has resulted in serious widespread flooding in some locations - including Lismore. The rainfall in Kempsey hasn't been enough to surpass the 2013 total rainfall record of 652mm for the first two months. Residents are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology website and BOM Weather app, and to follow the advice of emergency services. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

