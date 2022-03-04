newsletters, editors-pick-list,

To celebrate the hard work of entrepreneurs in the Shire, the Macleay Valley Business Chamber is running a Small Business Expo. This is a chance for Macleay business owners to showcase their work and processes. Macleay Valley Business Chamber President Gary Scott said they really wanted to showcase the talented business owners in the area. "This is trying to tap into the unique small businesses that have succeeded during the last two years, and who they are, so they can promote themselves and we can provide awareness," Mr Scott said, "If we get enough interest we would love to make this an annual event." The event will be taking place over two days. Friday 25 March 5:30pm - The Garden Bar and Restaurant 1/5 Remembrance Way, Frederickton. There will be canapes, drinks, networking and keynote speaker John Goddard will be providing an address. Saturday 26 March The Old Shed Warehouse, Frederickton. 9am - 1pm, Small business owners will be able to set up displays to show off their businesses and check out others. Mr Scott said that if people are interested, make sure to reach out. "Because it is a small venue spots are limited, so we encourage any of the small businesses that want to secure a site and attend the dinner to register their interest now through the chamber website," He said. Tickets are available at the Business Chamber website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/9924c2a9-948d-4759-b3b0-9960402c14dc.jpg/r0_21_447_274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg