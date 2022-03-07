A message from the mayor: climate change, flooding and thanks

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Our world, and our own small part of it, are under threat by our changing climate. This menace and the present and obvious impacts of climate change effects have caused the 'unprecedented' bush-fires and floods. Our Shire is again being impacted by flooding of the Macleay River so soon after the harrowing floods of March 2021. In many regards we were lucky, so far. We have seen the confronting scenes near our Shire, with people evacuated and so many homes destroyed. I remember the trauma of the 1974 Lismore flood as I experienced it firsthand and have much empathy with the people affected. Having sat in on the North Coast Regional Recovery meeting last Thursday with Mayors and Council staff from the Tweed to Mid Coast, it was hard not to feel overwhelmed by the sheer scale of this flood disaster. Last Tuesday I attended a virtual meeting with the premier and other North Coast mayors and asked for swift financial help for farmers whose pastures were affected by flooding as well as extra maintenance for our road network. Mr Perrottet is investigating these and other issues to ascertain how help can be expedited. Here at home, there were still some major impacts, from storm-water issues in Smithtown and Stuarts Point, to the isolation of some communities when low-level bridges were overtopped, and damage to many kilometres of roads. There are lots of people and organisations that need thanking. Thank you to the volunteers who stepped up once again to serve their communities. The SES volunteers are always incredible, and there are many other volunteer groups who help in specific areas. These include those who look after wildlife or domestic animals, those who step up in individual villages, and those who help those who need a bit extra such as our elderly community. I also want to acknowledge all those who help share information. Council, the Bureau of Meteorology and the SES all work hard to share updates, but local residents in groups like the Macleay Valley Flood Watch Facebook page who share photographs and information provide invaluable help. Deserving a mention are all the Council staff who worked so diligently, starting on the weekend and in many cases through the nights. I would highlight those staff with the onerous task of operating the floodgates of our Lower Macleay flood mitigation scheme. Many of you in the community also deserve thanks, for working with the experts and doing the smart thing by following directions from emergency services, staying out of floodwater and supporting your neighbours. Finally, I would like to thank the general manager, Mr Craig Milburn and councillors Campbell, Craigie, Bain, Riddington and Wyatt who joined me in attending and engaging in the Local Government NSW Conference in Sydney last week. We all found valuable information, issues and solutions we can use to progress our Kempsey Shire. Thank you and please take care, Mayor Leo Hauville Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

